Maha: Hawker attacks civic official during anti-encroachment drive

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 09:44 IST
Maha: Hawker attacks civic official during anti-encroachment drive
  • Country:
  • India

A hawker allegedly attacked a civic official with an iron rod during an anti-encroachment drive here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The official received injury on his hand during the incident on Sunday evening following which the 20-year-old hawker was caught and arrested, they said.

A drive was underway to remove unauthorised hawkers from the Bombay Market in Bhayander area.

While Rakesh Tribhuvan, the in-charge of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment department, was carrying out the drive, hawker Abdul Rehman Hasmi allegedly attacked him with an iron rod, Bhayander police station's senior inspector Mukundrao Patil said.

The other civic and security personnel present there immediately caught hold of the accused and took him to a police station.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections, Patil said. The civic official was treated for his hand injury at a local hospital, he added. In August this year, a hawker had chopped off three fingers of a woman official of the Thane Municipal Corporation during an anti-encroachment drive here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

