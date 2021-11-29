Left Menu

Over 137 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

More than 137 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, of which over 24.61 crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:21 IST
More than 137 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, of which over 24.61 crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. "More than 137 crore (1,37,01,65,070) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the health ministry said.

"More than 24.61 crore (24,61,87,131) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)

