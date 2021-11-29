Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi likely to attend Parliament today, will participate in protest seeking MSP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday and will participate in the protest at Gandhi Statue, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi likely to attend Parliament today, will participate in protest seeking MSP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday and will participate in the protest at Gandhi Statue, sources said. According to sources, the Congress MP has returned to the country from his trip abroad and will participate in the winter session today in which there are 26 new bills are on the agenda of the BJP-led government.

Sources also informed that he is likely to take part in the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at 10.30 am today to press their demand for drafting a law on MSP. Meanwhile, Congress had issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament today.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha. The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021