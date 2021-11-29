Left Menu

Winter session: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury moves notice for suspension of Question Hour to discuss MSP for all crops

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday moved a notice for suspension of Question Hour to take up a discussion requesting the government to declare Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops backed by a legal guarantee."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:45 IST
Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"I want to move the following motion before taking up the question of the hour. That the Question Hour be suspended today to take up a discussion, requesting the Government to declaring Minimum Support Price for all crops, backed by legal guarantee," Chowdhury letter to Lok Sabha Secretary General read.

The Parliament's winter session is set to begin on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. The Congress has also issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament today.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha. The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

