Left Menu

PM Modi calls for constructive, productive Parliament's winter session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a constructive and productive winter session of the Parliament and said that there should be debate as well as peace.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:46 IST
PM Modi calls for constructive, productive Parliament's winter session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a constructive and productive winter session of the Parliament and said that there should be debate as well as peace. Addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session, the Prime Minister said, "This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace."

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha. The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021