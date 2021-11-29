PM Modi calls for constructive, productive Parliament's winter session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a constructive and productive winter session of the Parliament and said that there should be debate as well as peace. Addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session, the Prime Minister said, "This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace."

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha. The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. (ANI)

