Police rescues kidnapped girl

Police in Odisha's Ganjam district rescued a 17-year old girl and arrested a Plus-II second year student on charge of rape of the minor, who was kidnapped three days ago, an officer said.

Aska Police rescued the girl from Nuapada district. The accused was identified as a resident of Kalasandhapur under Aska police station limit. The abducted girl was also a student of Plus II (first year). The girl was handed over to her parents, PK Sahoo, inspector in charge, Aska Police Station said on Sunday.

The medical examination of the accused was held at sub divisional hospital, Aska, while the victim’s medical test was conducted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, he said. The statement of the victim was recorded under section 164 CrPC, Sahoo said.

Police said after kidnapping the girl, the accused took her to the house of one of his relatives in Nuapada district. A police team rushed there and rescued the girl and also arrested the accused person, they said.

''We have registered a case against the accused under different sections of IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) Act.

Police said the girl was going to a private computer institute at Aska on Thursday on a bicycle from her home near Aska when the youth kidnapped her. As she did not return in time, her parents searched here and there. When they failed to trace, they lodged a missing case at Aska police station.

''During our investigation, we came to know that the accused and the victim girl were in Nuapada. A police team from Aska rushed there to rescue the girl'', police said.

