BTS say they were nervous ahead of their first major in-person show in two years

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-11-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 12:21 IST
Global superstars BTS said they were ''very nervous'' ahead of their first major in-person concert, titled 'Permission to Dance on Stage', since 2019.

The K-pop band, who was just nominated for their second Grammy, took to stage on Saturday night for the first of their four shows at SoFi Stadium here.

The group was afraid to make a mistake during the performance, reported People magazine.

Despite their nerves, each of the seven members — group leader RM (27), Jin (28), Suga (28), J-Hope (27), Jimin (26), V (25), and Jungkook (24) — expressed their excitement to get back on stage.

''Before a concert, we always talk amongst ourselves and huddle in the green room. Before (the first song) 'On,' everyone said 'I think I'm gonna cry.' Everyone was very nervous,'' Jin said during a press conference, attended by People magazine on Sunday.

''We were afraid to make a mistake but that made us practise that much harder. Everyone said they were going to cry but no one actually did,'' he added.

Jimin also admitted to having a case of nerves ahead of the performance.

''I was very nervous. I was scared,'' he said.

''We felt powerless and felt depressed. We wanted to bring healing to everyone. We're back where we belong,'' Jimin said about the pandemic years.

Despite the pandemic putting a stop to live performances, the septet has only risen in popularity across the globe with the success of their songs ''Dynamite'', ''Butter'', ''Life Goes On'' and ''Permission to Dance''.

''It didn't seem real until the AMAs. (They) gave us all of that energy for yesterday,'' said Jungkook, who along with his bandmates took home three American Music Awards, including Artist of the Year, a first for an Asian act, recently.

RM described the 'Permission to Dance on Stage' event as ''the beginning of our new chapter''.

''It got me really emotional beyond words,'' he added.

The band kept a busy schedule even during the pandemic by connecting with their fan group, called ARMY, through online concerts and virtual appearances.

They also made a highly-publicised appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), their third, in New York as the special presidential envoy for future generations from their native South Korea. Following their UNGA address, the band also performed their latest English single ''Permission to Dance'' at the UN headquarters.

