Bhopal debt-ridden family's suicide bid: All 5 dead as one more person succumbs; 4 arrested

All five members of a family, who consumed poison last week following alleged harassment by money-lenders, have died with one more person succumbing on Monday, a police official said.

The police have arrested four women in connection with the incident that took place last Thursday and registered a case against them for abetment of suicide, he said.

Sanjiv Joshi (47), a mechanic by profession, his 67-year-old mother, wife aged 45 and two daughters, aged 16 and 21, had consumed poison-laced cold drinks during a live WhatsApp video session with friends, he said.

They had first poisoned their dog following which it died, he said.

Joshi had succumbed on Sunday while his wife died during treatment on Monday morning, Piplani police station in-charge Ajay Nair said. Joshi's mother and one of the daughters had died on Friday while another daughter succumbed on Saturday.

All five members of the family have died, Nair said, adding that four women have been arrested in this connection. After the family's live suicide attempt, an acquaintance had alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took the five of them to a hospital, an official said.

Joshi had taken loans from seven to eight people and some of them were pressuring him for repayment, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya earlier said.

