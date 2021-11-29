Three arrested for UPTET paper leak

Three people have been arrested in connection with Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) question paper leakage in Shamli, police said on Monday. The UPTET examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, was canceled following the leakage of its question paper, Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar announced shortly before the exam was to begin.

According to Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra, Dharmendra, Manish, and Ravi were arrested and one other person, who is absconding and is accused of being involved in the case, has been booked.

Police said a search is on to nab him.

A car, 50 photocopies of the question paper, and Rs 17,000 were recovered from the three accused, they said.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had been involved in 60 such cases and received Rs 50,000 each for solving papers, police said.

A case has been registered against the four accused under various sections 420, 467, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Shamli, they said.

