Pralhad Joshi appeals to Oppn to cooperate when farm laws repeal bill is taken up by Rajya Sabha

After the Opposition demanded a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that during the passing of the farm bills, there was enough discussion and urged the Opposition to cooperate with us when the Rajya Sabha takes up the bill. He said that the intention of the Government is clear and they want to pass the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha and subsequently take it to Rajya Sabha.

"The intention of the Government is clear- we want to pass the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha and subsequently take it to Rajya Sabha. I appeal to the Opposition to cooperate with us when the Bill is taken to Rajya Sabha," said the Union Minister. The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister further said the entire Opposition was demanding to repeal the laws but when we went to repeal the laws they created a ruckus.

"During the passing of the farm bills, there was enough discussion. Today, the entire Opposition was demanding to repeal the laws. But when we went to repeal the laws the Opposition created ruckus, I ask the Opposition what is their intention?" he asked. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm today.

Notably, the Bill was already circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday. Meanwhile, the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members. After the proceedings in the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs. Following the passing of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus by Opposition members.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

