Left Menu

Britain to offer everyone a COVID-19 booster eventually - vaccine official

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 13:54 IST
Britain to offer everyone a COVID-19 booster eventually - vaccine official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is moving towards offering everyone a COVID-19 booster vaccine, a member of Britain's vaccine advisory committee said on Monday, ahead of an expected decision on whether to extend and speed up booster shots.

"Inevitably, everybody will be offered a booster," Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC TV.

"But what we want to do is make sure that it's done in a sensible order so that those that are most vulnerable for this infection can get boosted and their natural immunity levels can go up."

Also Read: Britain's defence minister visits Ukraine as concern over Russian troop movements persists

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021