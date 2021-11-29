Left Menu

Couple killed with sharp edged weapons in Azamgarh: Police

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An elderly couple was killed with sharp edged weapons in Tithaupur village under Tarwan police station area here, police said on Monday.

Nagina (55), who was posted in Mau district on the post of Lekhpal in the Consolidation Department, and his wife Nagina Devi (52) were sleeping in their house when unidentified miscreants entered the house late on Sunday night and escaped after killing them, Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.

Senior police officials along with dog squad and finger print experts reached the spot and took possession of both the dead bodies and started investigations, police said. The deceased Nagina was the eldest among three brothers and had three daughters, one of whom is married, police added.

