Botswana appeals court upholds ruling that decriminalised gay sex

Botswana's Court of Appeal on Monday upheld a 2019 ruling that decriminalised gay sex, effectively striking off two sections of the penal code that had outlawed homosexuality.

Reuters | Gaborone | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:31 IST
Botswana's Court of Appeal on Monday upheld a 2019 ruling that decriminalized gay sex, effectively striking off two sections of the penal code that had outlawed homosexuality. Before the 2019 High Court ruling, which was praised by international organizations and activists, engaging in gay sex in Botswana was punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The state had argued on appeal that the penal code outlawed gay sex and there was no evidence that people's attitude towards homosexuality had changed. Reading the unanimous decision by five judges, Court of Appeal Judge President Ian Kirby said the criminalization of consensual same-sex activities violated the constitutional rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender persons to dignity, liberty, privacy, and equality.

"Those sections have outlived their usefulness, and serve only to incentivize law enforcement agents to become key-hole peepers and intruders into the private space of citizens," Kirby said. "The High Court was correct in striking down these sections of the penal code because they breach the fundamental privacy rights as well."

Botswana's penal code, drawn up under British rule, outlaws "carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature", with those convicted facing up to seven years in prison, as well as "indecent practices between persons" in public or private, punishable with up to two years in prison.

