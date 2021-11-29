Accountability needs to be fixed for timely utilisation of funds allocated for cleaning Ganga: NGT

Observing that the challenge of cleaning Ganga remains despite monitoring for the last 36 years, the National Green Tribunal has said that the time has come when accountability needs to be fixed for proper and timely utilization of funds allocated for cleaning the river The tribunal said there is a need for due investigation about the funds allocated and utilized in terms of achieving the result of reducing pollution load. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said though, initiatives at the level of Central Government have been taken by way of Ganga Action Plans I & II and thereafter, setting up of NMCG, pollution of Ganga remains unabated.

The green panel said timelines are breached without accountability and adverse consequences.

''Failure of monitoring and fixing accountability only results in wastage of public funds, continued pollution, and resultant deaths and diseases. There appears to be a need to consider, at the highest level in the hierarchy of the concerned administration, structural changes in the functioning of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in terms of fixing accountability for maintaining the timelines and exploring management strategies to achieve the targets within foreseeable time,'' the bench said. The NGT said that performance parameters and timelines need to be clearly defined and performance audits conducted. ''To the extent failure, causes for the same and persons responsible needs to be identified and made appropriately accountable. A mechanism needs to be worked out to be operative continuously in this regard of identifying those responsible for failure in performance. Without disciplinary and quality control, there may be little chance of success of the laudable mission,'' the bench said.

The tribunal said the in-house review mechanism is required to be strong which at present does not appear to be. If it is found that agencies employed by NMCG for executing its pollution abatement and control plan cannot adequately deliver, structural changes need to be considered by assigning the work to an appropriate agency – Governmental, Private, or Hybrid, who can be held accountable in terms of performance and achieving the targets, it said. ''In short, performance needs to be evaluated and accountability fixed. Quarterly reports giving the details of the funds allotted and progress achieved in terms of reduction in pollution load and other parameters may be placed on the website of NMCG to enable enhanced community participation and support. Compensation, as directed in the last order, may now be positively collected by the CPCB and the NMCG within two months,'' it said.

''In case of non-compliance, coercive measures be taken including initiating prosecution against the defaulters under Section 26 of the NGT Act, 2010. NMCG and CPCB may file their report of further progress as of March 31, 2022, by April 15, 2022, which may also be simultaneously uploaded on their respective websites,'' the bench said in a recent order.

The matter is listed for further consideration on April 28, 2022.

The NGT had earlier directed chief secretaries of the northern states to periodically monitor the Ganga rejuvenation, saying that it is a ''pity'' that even after constant monitoring by different courts, pollutants continue to be discharged in the holy river.

The green panel had directed the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal to monitor the rejuvenation work periodically.

The NGT had earlier rapped the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) over its failure to control pollutants entering the Ganga river and other water bodies, saying its report does not show any meaningful action.

The NGT had earlier formed a Central Monitoring Committee to prepare and enforce a national plan to make over 350 river stretches across the country pollution-free.

The tribunal had said that there has been a deterioration in the quality of water in rivers despite the Water Act, which was enacted way back in 1974 and was intended to bring about improvement.

