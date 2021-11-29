Left Menu

Russia to announce new restrictions soon due to Omicron -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's coronavirus task force will soon announce new restrictions related to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Monday.

Several countries have closed borders to people from certain countries in response to the new strain. RIA reported that Russia had taken some decisions on Friday.

