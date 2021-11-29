Left Menu

Two killed, six seriously injured as jeep collides with truck near roadside dhaba in UP

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and six others were seriously injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck near Virajmar village under Salempur Kotwali area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the driver of the Jeep lost control and it rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near a Dhaba at the Bighi crossing on the Salempur-Deoria road, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Dayashankar alias Bhakoli (46) and Shyamraj (48), while six others seriously injured were admitted to a hospital, the ASP Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the ASP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

