TN Guv assures Assam BTR help to forge ties with industries, institutions

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday assured a delegation of Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of all help to forge linkages between relevant institutions and industries of the southern state with the BTR to take the development agenda forward.

The assurance was given by Ravi when a delegation of the executive members of the BTR, led by its chief Pramod Boro, called on the Tamil Nadu Governor here at the Raj Bhavan, a press release said.

Ravi especially stressed on the need to address the gaps in the sectors like education, health, infrastructure, power, and connectivity among others.

On the request of the delegation, Ravi agreed to provide guidance through the government of Tamil Nadu to the BTR for enhancing the scope of these sectors.

The BTR is an elected autonomous body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Bodo dominated areas of Assam.

BTR chief Boro, along with deputy chief Gobinda Basumatary felicitated Ravi on behalf of the people of BTR and sought his advice and guidance towards the development of the region, the release said.

In the interaction which lasted over half-an-hour, Ravi addressed the delegation on various aspects of good governance.

Ravi highlighted the need for elected representatives to study and understand the various flagship and central sector schemes in order to ensure effective implementation on the ground.

He emphasised on aligning the development roadmap of the BTR with these schemes to increase the outreach and benefit the people, the release said.

