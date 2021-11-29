Man dies day after detained by police, kin blame cops

A man who was detained by police in Alwar on the suspicion of involvement in burglary and later released died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night. His family members and relatives held a demonstration outside the NEB police station, holding policemen responsible for his death. Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said on a tip-off about a gang of burglars from Madhya Pradesh, a search operation was conducted on Saturday night and 43 people were picked.

The one who died, Amar Singh, was among the 43 persons.

"Their names and addresses were noted and they were allowed to go after some time. Yesterday, one of them was taken to a hospital by his family members and he was declared dead in the hospital. His family members have now alleged that policemen are responsible for his death," she said. The SP said it was not yet clear what was the cause of the death and it will become clear in the post-mortem report, which is awaited.

She said it was not a case of custodial death.

