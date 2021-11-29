Left Menu

Maha: Man kills friend for defaming him

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his friend after accusing the latter of defaming him, police in Vitthalwadi in Thane district said.

Kiran Mhatre thought his friend Rahul was spreading falsehoods about him among acquaintances and kin and this led to an argument in the early hours of Monday, Inspector K Kapre of Vitthalwadi police station said.

''At around 1:50am, Mhatre bludgeoned Rahul to death. Mhatre has been charged with murder,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

