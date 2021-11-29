Maha: Man kills friend for defaming him

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his friend after accusing the latter of defaming him, police in Vitthalwadi in Thane district said.

Kiran Mhatre thought his friend Rahul was spreading falsehoods about him among acquaintances and kin and this led to an argument in the early hours of Monday, Inspector K Kapre of Vitthalwadi police station said.

''At around 1:50am, Mhatre bludgeoned Rahul to death. Mhatre has been charged with murder,'' he added.

