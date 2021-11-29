Left Menu

Man dies day after being detained by police, kin blame cops

His family members and relatives held a demonstration outside the NEB police station, holding policemen responsible for his death. His family members have now alleged that policemen are responsible for his death, she said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:26 IST
Man dies day after being detained by police, kin blame cops
  • Country:
  • India

A man who was detained by police in Alwar on the suspicion of involvement in burglaries and later released died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night. His family members and relatives held a demonstration outside the NEB police station, holding policemen responsible for his death. Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said on a tip-off about a gang of burglars from Madhya Pradesh, a search operation was conducted on Saturday night and 43 people were picked.

The one who died, Amar Singh, was among the 43 persons.

“Their names and addresses were noted and they were allowed to go after some time. Yesterday, one of them was taken to a hospital by his family members and he was declared dead in the hospital. His family members have now alleged that policemen are responsible for his death,” she said. The SP said it was not yet clear what was the cause of the death and it will become clear in the post-mortem report, which is awaited.

She said it was not a case of custodial death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021