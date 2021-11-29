Iron parameters with values more than prescribed standard for drinking water at 414 sites: Govt

Iron parameters were found to have values more than the prescribed standard for drinking water at 414 sites located in certain river basins for the period of August, 2018 to December, 2020, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday. Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweshwar Tudu said the value of nitrates was found beyond prescribed limits for drinking water (as per Bureau of Indian Standards) at eight out of 588 sites in the period of June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

''According to the information for the period August, 2018 to December, 2020, iron parameters were found to have values more than the prescribed standard for drinking water (as per BIS) at 414 sites located in certain river basins falling in the states of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Manipur, Delhi, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim,'' he said in a written response.

The minister also shared the data according to which parts of 248 districts in 18 states and Union territories have salinity in drinking water above the prescribed limit.

