Left Menu

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC directs states to file report on steps taken to curb pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab governments to explain steps taken by them in compliance with directions issued by Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas to curb air pollution and sought compliance reports from them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:31 IST
Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC directs states to file report on steps taken to curb pollution
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab governments to explain steps taken by them in compliance with directions issued by Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas to curb air pollution and sought compliance reports from them. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant directed the Centre to respond to issues related to construction activities including the Central Vista project under its domain.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, that construction activities for big projects like the Central Vista are going on in full swing and such a project cannot be "more important than the lives of citizens". To this, the Bench observed, "The question is how we are struggling as to how to control the pollution and whether it is Central Vista or polluting industries or the states... Do you think that we do not know anything? We also know everything. Don't flag certain issues which ultimately lead to a situation where the main issue is diverted."

Asking the Solicitor General to respond on continued construction activities of Central Vista the Bench said, "Vikas Singh has raised certain issues regarding construction activities in Delhi, we direct the Solicitor General to file an affidavit or get instructions about the areas which fall under the Central government domain." The Court has sought the response of the Solicitor General on construction in Delhi aspect. The apex court now posted the matter for hearing on December 2.

The top court was hearing a matter seeking emergency steps to control the worsening air quality situation in the national capital. The Bench also directed the State governments to show compliance with the directions issued by the Court on November 24 to disburse the welfare funds to construction workers, whose livelihoods get affected due to the ban imposed on construction activities.

The top court observed that the intentions of the Commission are good and directions are given but the "result is zero". Earlier on November 24, the apex court had said that the air quality crisis in Delhi calls for a scientific study and suggested a statistical-based model on wind patterns to take advance measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR before the situation deteriorates.

It had said that advance measures must be taken to deal with Delhi's air quality crisis. The apex court had also observed that when the weather becomes severe only then governments take measures to control it.

The apex court is hearing a plea seeking a curb on rising air pollution in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021