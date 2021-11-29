Don't yield to Iranian "nuclear blackmail," Israel urges powers

Israel cautioned world powers on Monday to beware of what it described as Iranian "nuclear blackmail" as diplomats convened in Vienna to discuss resurrecting a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Today, Iran will be arriving at negotiations in Vienna with a clear goal: to end sanctions (on it) in exchange for almost nothing," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

