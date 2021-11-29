56.97 lakh individual household latrines built during 2020-21, 2021-22: Jal Shakti ministry
- Country:
- India
A total of 56,97,228 individual household latrines have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday.
Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said 1,16,331 community sanitary complexes have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) during 2020-21 and 2021-22, according to the data by states/UTs on Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the mission. A total of 56,97,228 individual household latrines (IHHLs) have been constructed under the mission during 2020-21 and 2021-22, he said.
''So far, 9,885 villages have been covered with Solid Waste Management during 2020-21 and 2021-22,'' Patel said in a written response. PTI UZM SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Islamic State claims attack on Pakistani police barracks
Over 124 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more
Sitharaman to meet CMs, state FMs; discuss reform-focused business climate
Swachh Amrit Mahotsav: Chhattisgarh wins in cleanest state category third year in a row