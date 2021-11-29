Left Menu

56.97 lakh individual household latrines built during 2020-21, 2021-22: Jal Shakti ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:00 IST
56.97 lakh individual household latrines built during 2020-21, 2021-22: Jal Shakti ministry
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 56,97,228 individual household latrines have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said 1,16,331 community sanitary complexes have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) during 2020-21 and 2021-22, according to the data by states/UTs on Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the mission. A total of 56,97,228 individual household latrines (IHHLs) have been constructed under the mission during 2020-21 and 2021-22, he said.

''So far, 9,885 villages have been covered with Solid Waste Management during 2020-21 and 2021-22,'' Patel said in a written response. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021