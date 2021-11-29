SC seeks Centre's response on plea for providing food security to refugees, asylum seekers

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking to ensure food security for the refugees and asylum seekers, which include Afghans, Rohingyas, and people from other nations residing in the country. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna issued a notice to the Centre on a plea filed by advocate Faizal Abdali, who appeared in person said that the right to food is covered under Article 21 and the refugees and asylum seekers should be granted food security. He said that as per his information there are no schemes available to provide them food during the pandemic. The bench issued notice on his plea but said that he was not supposed to appear in person as he has an advocate-on-record for him. Advocate on-record Amiy Shukla then argued the case for Abdali and said that refugees are entitled to the right to food but at present, there are no schemes available for them. The plea said that the economic downturn from the COVID-19 crisis has precipitated the food insecurity being faced by refugees and asylum seekers and failures of the State to take appropriate steps to alleviate their problem would have serious consequences on them. Abdali in his petition said that as per the UNHCR factsheet of January 31, there are 2,10,201 refugees and seekers residing in India, who are in different parts of the country including in Delhi, Haryana, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Manipur, and Mizoram.

The plea sought direction to provide free dry rations to all the refugees and asylum seekers who are registered with the UNHCR without any requirement of a ration card, Aadhaar card, or any other documentation. It also sought to ensure cooked meals thrice a day through community kitchens to refugees and asylum seekers at their locations. The plea further sought direction to the States and Union Territories to appoint a nodal officer to whom the refugees and asylum seekers can reach out in case of non-availability of basic amenities and report to this court from time to time.

