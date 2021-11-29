Don't yield to Iranian "nuclear blackmail," Israel urges powers

Left Menu

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018, prompting breaches by Iran of caps on its projects with bomb-making potential. The Iranians deny seeking nuclear arms. Citing Iran's hostility to Israel and internal crackdowns, Bennett said: "Iran doesn't hide its intentions ...

Israel cautioned world powers on Monday to beware of what it described as Iranian "nuclear blackmail" as diplomats convened in Vienna to discuss resurrecting a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Today, Iran will be arriving at negotiations in Vienna with a clear goal: to end sanctions (on it) in exchange for almost nothing," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018, prompting breaches by Iran of caps on its projects with bomb-making potential. The Iranians deny seeking nuclear arms.

Citing Iran's hostility to Israel and internal crackdowns, Bennett said: "Iran doesn't hide its intentions ... Such a murderous regime should not be rewarded."

