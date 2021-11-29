Don't yield to Iranian "nuclear blackmail," Israel urges powers

Israel cautioned world powers on Monday to beware of what it described as Iranian "nuclear blackmail" as diplomats convened in Vienna to discuss resurrecting a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Today, Iran will be arriving at negotiations in Vienna with a clear goal: to end sanctions (on it) in exchange for almost nothing," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018, prompting breaches by Iran of caps on its projects with bomb-making potential. The Iranians deny seeking nuclear arms.

Citing Iran's hostility to Israel and internal crackdowns, Bennett said: "Iran doesn't hide its intentions ... Such a murderous regime should not be rewarded."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)