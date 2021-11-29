Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal visits, gives financial aid to family of corona warrior who died due to COVID

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited and handed over financial aid to the family of a COVID-19 warrior who died due to the novel coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:17 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
While speaking to media persons, Kejriwal tweeted, "Sunita Ji was a sanitation worker at East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Delhi government has given Rs 1 crore to her kin and assured any help needed. We have given Rs one crore to 18 such corona warriors."

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

