Gold worth Rs 1.09 cr seized; employee of airplane catering service held by DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence here has seized smuggled gold of foreign-origin worth over Rs 1 crore from an employee of an airplane catering service, the agency said on Monday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:28 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence here has seized smuggled gold of foreign-origin worth over Rs 1 crore from an employee of an airplane catering service, the agency said on Monday. DRI Hyderabad Zonal unit officers intercepted one person carrying smuggled foreign origin gold on November 27 and recovered from him two gold bars weighing 1 kg each and two thin gold sheets weighing 100 gm each-- totally valued at Rs 1.09 crore, the DRI said in a release. The accused is an employee of an airplane catering service and had been involved in smuggling and retrieval of such foreign origin gold concealed in flights originating from the Middle East, it said.

At the time of unloading or loading food trays from the aircraft, the accused would retrieve the concealed gold and carry it out with him, the DRI said. The employee has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

