66 personnel honoured by Rajasthan Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:01 IST
Rajasthan police chief M L Lather on Monday emphasised the need of expeditiously redressing the peoples’ grievances besides maintaining law and order in the state.

Director-General of Police Lather also called upon the policemen to discharge their duties with promptness.

The DGP said this during an event organised to honour 66 officers and employees of the Police Department and other services by conferring DGP Discs and Rolls for commendable work at Police Headquarters.

A police spokesperson also quoted the DGP as saying that the police must pay attention to prevent crimes against women besides arresting culprits and bringing them to justice.

On the occasion, that on this occasion eight Indian Police Service officers, 10 Rajasthan Police Service officers, one additional director (Publicity), one deputy director (Health), two private secretaries, nine police inspectors and company commanders, three sub-inspectors and platoon commanders, two ministerial staff and head constables each and 28 constables were given the DGP disc and roll, Additional Director General (Crime) Ravi Prakash said.

