2 bookies arrested, Rs 2.05 cr cash seized

Dr Tharun Joshi, the Warangal Commissioner of Police, said Prasad was running a business at Hafeespet in Hyderabad and incurred losses, after which he tried his hand at betting in cricket in 2016 and earned some money. In 2018, he started betting through online in cricket and three card poker, using a smart phone platform.

PTI | Warangal | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:05 IST
Dr Tharun Joshi, the Warangal Commissioner of Police, said Prasad was running a business at Hafeespet in Hyderabad and incurred losses, after which he tried his hand at betting in cricket in 2016 and earned some money. In 2018, he started betting through online in cricket and three card poker, using a smart phone platform. He also got acquainted with Chetkar, through whom he got to know more about the process. Prasad also appointed bookies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to lure bidders and and provided a unique User Id and Pass-words to online Bidders through WhatsApp application. He used to collect money from Online-Bidders and pay the money to the winners after forfeiting some percentage of commission over the collected amount, the commissioner said. Prasad and Chetkar then used to share the money. Earlier, in 2019, Prasad was arrested for the same offence by the Cyberabad Commissionerrate and imprisoned. After his release, he came to Warangal and again started betting over IPL-2020 World Cup and three card poker and purchased some plots and houses through the earnings. Some bidders who did not receive money, complained to police, following which an investigation was done and they were arrested.

