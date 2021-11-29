Left Menu

Probe foreign funding of NGOs, links with religious conversion, MP CM tells officials

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday directed the police as well as the state administration to investigate NGOs getting foreign funding along with those engaged in spreading enmity and indulging in religious conversion.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:07 IST
Probe foreign funding of NGOs, links with religious conversion, MP CM tells officials
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday directed the police as well as the state administration to investigate NGOs getting foreign funding along with those engaged in spreading enmity and indulging in religious conversion. Chouhan, while addressing a video conference of divisional commissioners, collectors, inspector generals and superintendents of police, said such NGOs will not be allowed to operate in Madhya Pradesh. “Identify NGOs getting foreign funding and collect information about the purpose for which the money is being used,'' the CM said in a statement, adding that several such groups were dividing society and their list should be prepared after identifying them.

''There is no place in Madhya Pradesh for NGOs involved in religious conversion and those spreading enmity and dividing the society. We will not allow them to stay here. We should also know the people associated with such NGOs,” Chouhan said. It was informed in the meeting that seven hardcore Maoists (Area Committee Members or ACM) were killed in police encounters and three arrested in the past two years, which had led to the seizure of arms and ammunition as well as curbing of extortion activities of the ultras among tendu leaf contractors.

The officials also informed that 18 people were arrested on charges of supplying arms to the Maoists during this period. Chouhan also expressed concern on crimes against women in the state and directed that every effort must be taken to stop them.

It was informed in the meeting that 11,268 missing persons, including 1665 boys and 3609 girls, were traced and rescued between January 1 and October 31 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021