PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:26 IST
Miss Universe contestant in Israel has COVID-19
  • Country:
  • Israel

Organisers of next month's Miss Universe pageant say one of the contestants has tested positive for COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear if she had tested positive for the newly detected omicron variant.

Israeli authorities have said they will go ahead with holding the pageant in the southern city of Eilat in December despite the rapidly spreading new variant.

The Miss Universe Organization, which is organizing the pageant, did not identify the contestant who tested positive or her nationality.

It said Monday that she tested positive upon arrival in Israel and was taken to a government-run isolation hotel. It said she was fully vaccinated and tested prior to departure.

The organisers said most of the 80 contestants have arrived in Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

