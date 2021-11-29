Dance bar raided in Osmanabad, over 90 held, items worth Rs 70 lakh seized

Over 90 people were arrested after a dance bar was raided on Tuljapur-Naldurg road in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The arrested accused comprise 66 men and 25 women, and the total value of items seized during the raid stood at Rs 70 lakh, he said.

A special team under Kallam Deputy Superintendent M Ramesh and Inspector Ajinath Kashid carried out the raid under the guidance of SP Niva Jain, he added.

Jain said the bar was raided as norms of operation had been flouted.

