Lebanese president says he does not agree with Hezbollah on dismissing Beirut port blast judge
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:52 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
CAIRO, Nov 29 (REUTERS) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday he did not agree with the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah on dismissing the judge investigating the Beirut port blast, Tarek Bitar.
Aoun also told Al Jazeera TV that he would leave his position at the end of his presidential term unless the parliament decided that he should stay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia sends satellite images to Lebanon from day of Beirut port blast
13 mln USD World Bank funded plan launched to restore heritage buildings damaged by Beirut blasts
US, France yet to provide Beirut explosion satellite images: Lebanese Foreign Minister
Lebanese president says he disagrees with Hezbollah on dismissing Beirut port blast judge
Lebanon invites Russian companies to take part in Beirut port reconstruction: Minister