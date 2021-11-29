Remove encroachments on defence land, hand over the same to OTA: HC

Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI): The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to remove all encroachments on the land belonging to the Defence department and hand over the same to the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in St Thomas Mount, within eight weeks.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction while disposing of a writ petition from P Singaravelu, one of the residents in the area, recently.

The petition sought to quash a December 17,1987 order of the Kanchipuram District Collector, which assigned the government poramboke land in the Revenue register at Tulasingapuram in Nandambakkam and consequently direct the authorities concerned to lay a pucca approach road and change the patta in the name of the Corporation of Chennai and construct toilets, an elementary school, a community centre and a temple.

The judge said that the relief sought for by the petitioner deserves no consideration. As per the counter filed by the Alandur Tahsildar, the encroachments were to be removed and the land to be handed over to the Defence department. The rest of the government lands are to be utilised for public purposes. The petitioners and others, who are encroachers, if found eligible for allotment of any tenement or land as per the welfare schemes to be formed by the Department of Adi-dravidar Welfare, then such tenements can be allotted to the poor and downtrodden homeless people through Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, it had added.

The judge said the Defence authorities are empowered to remove the encroachments and construct compound walls for protecting its properties. The State authorities, including the police department, shall provide assistance and security to the Defence authorities for the purpose of evicting the encroachments in the Defence land and to protect the same.

It is the duty of the government to ensure that the lands allotted to the Defence Ministry, is protected as the Officers Training Academy is the prestigious Defence institution contributing for the security of the nation. ''Thus, the State government is expected to act swiftly and remove all encroachments in the defence lands and provide all assistance to the Defence authorities to construct compound walls for the purpose of protection and maintenance of the Defence properties,'' the judge said.

The authorities concerned shall provide alternate accommodation by allotting tenements/land for the eligible poor and downtrodden people in that area, under the government welfare schemes. If necessary a special scheme may be formulated by identifying suitable land or allotments to be made through Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board or through the schemes to be formulated by the Adi-dravidar Welfare department, the judge added.

