Nagpur: Man killed as autorickshaw hits motorcycle
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:56 IST
A 20-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an autorickshaw in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.
The incident took place late Sunday night and the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Bagde, an official said.
A case under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions has been registered and efforts were on to nab the autorickshaw driver who fled from the spot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
