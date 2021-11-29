Left Menu

Nagpur: Man, brother-in-law killed in motorcycle-truck collision

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:02 IST
A 28-year-old man and his brother-in-law died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Sim Takli village in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

Manoj Gaikwad and his brother-in-law Shailesh Tayde (36) were hit on Sunday afternoon and they died after being hospitalised, an official said.

A case was registered and truck driver Manjeet Singh Sandhu has been arrested, he said.

