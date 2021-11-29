Lebanese president says he disagrees with Hezbollah on dismissing Beirut port blast judge

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday he did not agree with the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah on dismissing the judge investigating the Beirut port blast.

Tarek Bitar is leading an investigation into an explosion at Beirut port that killed more than 200 people on Aug. 4 last year. Hezbollah, Amal and the Christian Marada Movement have accused Bitar of politicising the investigation after he sought to question former ministers affiliated with the latter two parties.

Aoun also told Al Jazeera TV that he would leave his position at the end of his presidential term unless parliament decided that he should stay.

