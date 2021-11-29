Left Menu

Man arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 27 lakh in Balasore

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:26 IST
A man was arrested in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday after brown sugar worth Rs 27 lakh was found in his house, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house in Sasanbar village in Jaleswar block, they said.

The man was arrested after 262 gm of heroin was seized, they said. A case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

