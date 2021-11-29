Punjab CM announces over 10,000 recruitment in education department

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi gave nod to the recruitment of 10,880 posts vacant in the education department related to various Cadres, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Monday. The Chief Minister directed for the creation of 2000 Physical Education teachers in primary schools and recruitment so as to ensure the robust health of the school students apart from focusing on the academic aspect.

Advocating the formation of the cluster in every village whereby the village having a primary, middle and high school would be availing the services of a single physical education trainer. The Chief Minister discussed various issues related to various unions and directed that department may have discussions and after examining their demand may take up the matter with the Finance Department, the press statement read.

Accepting the long pending demand of around 1000 headmasters and teachers recruited under RMSA, Channi directed Finance Department to release the state share of salaries which were cut due to the upper cap made by the Central government in 2016. It will cost around 3.2 Crore to state exchequer. In another important decision, the Chief Minister gave go-ahead to the recruitment of approximately 3400 various posts in the Health Department so as to further strengthen the healthcare mechanism, said in a press statement.

The Chief Minister also announced that he would shortly lay the foundation stones of Medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. A new medical college will be set up in Sangrur with 100 per cent state funding. These new medical colleges will help in boosting medical education and research in the state, Channi said. (ANI)