Uttarakhand: CM Dhami chairs high-level meeting on 'Omicron' COVID variant

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on the new COVID-19 variant, 'Omicron' in Dehradun. "We had a meeting regarding COVID-19 variant Omicron and we will start it with the RT-PCR test of corona warriors first. Random testing will be done at airports and railway stations. We will review again a week later. We will also increase testing," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that people traveling from other states will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test. The Health Secretary has also given instructions to form monitoring teams at the district level for proper prevention.

The health department has given instructions to check the passengers coming from outside states on the borders and to conduct the COVID test. "The Chief Medical Officers (CMO) of all the districts have been instructed to conduct RT-PCR COVID-19 testing for all passengers coming from outside the State at all border entry points. All districts instructed that if any passenger coming from outside the state shows symptoms of COVID, then he/she should be tested, and later put under 14-day quarantine if tested positive. COVID testing is to be conducted at various border entry points. For prevention and prevention of infection, sample checking and checking should be done at the borders as well," State DG Health Dr Tripti Bahuguna told ANI.

Uttrakhand Health Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey has instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to monitor the people coming from outside along with intensive testing as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 variant Omicron. The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. (ANI)

