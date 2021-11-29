Left Menu

U.S. SEC issues guidance around how listed companies disclose share-based compensation to executives

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:30 IST
U.S. SEC issues guidance around how listed companies disclose share-based compensation to executives
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday issued guidance to listed companies around how to properly recognize and disclose share-based compensation arrangements made to executives ahead of company earnings and other releases.

The regulators said its new guidance spells out how companies must consider the impact such 'spring-loaded awards' would have on market-moving releases.

"Companies should not grant spring-loaded awards under any mistaken belief that they do not have to reflect any of the additional value conveyed to the recipients from the anticipated announcement of material information when recognizing compensation cost for the awards," the agency said in staff guidance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021