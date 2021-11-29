Bihar man arrested by Kota police for holding 3 people captive for ransom

The Kota police arrested a man hailing from Bihar for allegedly holding three people captive in Ropar in Punjab and demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh each, a senior officer said on Monday.

Police have rescued the three people -- two hailing from Kota in Rajasthan and the third from Bihar.

The accused, identified as Patna-resident Arun Kumar Sharma (59), was produced in a court here which sent him to one-day police custody on Monday.

Sharma was arrested from Ropar in Punjab on Saturday with the help of the local police, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Kota City) Vikas Pathak said a resident of Kaithunipole police station area on Friday last lodged a complaint stating that his brother Devkinandan Sharma had been held captive for ransom. Devkinandan had left for Ropar in Punjab on October 21 this year and had been in communication with the family on phone. His wife had received a call from his mobile number last week for ransom of Rs 20 lakh, according to the complaint.

A special team formed to nab the accused traced him to Ropar in Punjab on the basis of call details.

The accused is a construction contractor and took the trio to Punjab on the pretext of giving them work and later held them captive, the police said.

