Rs 1.12 crore gold recovered from air passenger in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:41 IST
The Customs on Monday said it has recovered nearly three kg of gold from an air passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi and arrested him and two others in connection with the matter.

Air Intelligence Unit officers intercepted the man upon his arrival on Sunday and an examination of his checked-in baggage revealed one cylindrical shaped gold ingot, weighing 2.59 kg, concealed in a coffee maker, a Customs press release said.

The seizure was valued at Rs 1.12 crore, it added.

''The passenger and two receivers were arrested. Further investigation is under progress,'' the release said.

