Scooter rider killed by his friend in Nagpur

A 20-year-old man riding the scooter was stabbed to death by the pillion rider who suspected the formers involvement in a murder conspiracy against him in Nagpur, police said on Monday. Khan who was riding pillion, stabbed Qureshi near Sanjay Gandhi Nagar.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:57 IST
A 20-year-old man riding the scooter was stabbed to death by the pillion rider who suspected the former's involvement in a 'murder conspiracy' against him in Nagpur, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Sher Khan (22), a notorious history-sheeter and his friend Fardin Khan (21), were arrested by the police for allegedly killing Imroj alias Immu Rashid Qureshi on Sunday midnight, an official said. The official said that Khan suspected that the deceased had ratted on him to members of his rival gang of criminals. Khan who was riding pillion, stabbed Qureshi near Sanjay Gandhi Nagar. He was joined by Fardin Khan in the attack, the official added. Qureshi was declared dead by doctors in a hospital. A case of murder was registered.

