Russia's envoy to Iran nuclear talks says first meeting "started quite successfully"
Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said the first initial meetings over in Vienna were over and had started "quite successfully".
"The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA is over. The participants agreed on further immediate steps during the seventh round of negotiations which started quite successfully," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.
