Russia's envoy to Iran nuclear talks says first meeting "started quite successfully"

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said the first initial meetings over in Vienna were over and had started "quite successfully".

"The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA is over. The participants agreed on further immediate steps during the seventh round of negotiations which started quite successfully," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.

