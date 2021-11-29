Maharashtra beat Arunachal Pradesh 6-0, TN thrash Telangana 20-0

Former junior India striker Karen Pais grabbed a hat-trick to power Maharashtra to an emphatic 6-0 win over Arunachal Pradesh in a Group E league match of the AIFF Senior Women's National Football Championship here on Monday.

Karen's teammate Valencia D'Mello struck a brace and Trupti Deep netted one to round off the tally for Maharashtra.

In the day's other matches, Sandhya scored eight goals as Tamil Nadu thrashed Telangana 20-0 at the EMS Corporation Stadium, while Himachal Pradesh defeated Bihar 3-2 at Municipal Stadium, Kuthuparamba. Parnita Tirkey scored a goal as Jharkhand beat Karnataka by a lone goal, Delhi held Goa 1-1, Sikkim beat Jammu and Kashmir 5-0 and Assam beat Rajasthan 7-0 in the other matches.

Punjab were held to a goalless draw by Indian Football Association (IFA).

