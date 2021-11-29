Left Menu

Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:30 IST
Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative iamge . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,40,900.

The city has 285 active cases. The death toll has gone up to 25,098. The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.08 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent

As many as 36 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 14,15,517. The recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent. A total of 43,399 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,08,68,725.

As many as 28,098 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far has reached 2,24,97,676. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi FC crowned winners of inaugural Futsal Club Championship

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021