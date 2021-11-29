Iran's top negotiator says optimistic after nuclear talks
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:33 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Iran's top negotiator at the nuclear talks in Vienna said he was optimistic after the first meetings held on Monday.
Ali Bagheri Kani was speaking to reporters after the remaining powers to the 2015 nuclear deal met for the first time in five months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ali Bagheri Kani
- Iran
- Vienna
Advertisement