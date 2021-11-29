Left Menu

Two killed, 4 hurt in highway crash in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:42 IST
Two killed, 4 hurt in highway crash in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed and four others injured in an accident near Bajna bridge on National Highway-2 here, officials said on Monday.

A speeding truck first hit a man, identified as Ankit, and then a loader tempo, the officials said.

Ankit, a resident of Agra who worked as a driver, died in the accident, they said.

One person sitting in the tempo, identified as Mathura resident Lalluram, died on the spot while four people were injured, police said.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind his vehicle, Deputy SP Ram Mohan Sharma said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, the DSP said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021